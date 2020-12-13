Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

SAFT opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.97 per share, with a total value of $1,079,104.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg bought 800 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.65 per share, with a total value of $59,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,515 shares of company stock worth $2,328,436. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

