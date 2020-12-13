Salzgitter AG to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Salzgitter in a research note issued on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.50.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $2.18 on Friday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

