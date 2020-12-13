Scotiabank Lowers Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$68.00

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock’s current price.

KL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) alerts:

Shares of KL opened at C$52.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.34. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$25.67 and a twelve month high of C$76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.50.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$843.30 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 4.1300001 EPS for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.