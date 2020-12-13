Scotiabank Raises Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$64.00

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOL. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.20.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$53.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.26. Dollarama Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$34.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total transaction of C$240,339.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,122,922.83.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

