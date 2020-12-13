Scotiabank Raises TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Price Target to C$32.00

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

T has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.22.

T opened at C$25.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.73. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of C$18.55 and a 12-month high of C$27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.85 billion. On average, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.311 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.24%.

About TELUS Co. (T.TO)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

