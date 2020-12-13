Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) alerts:

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) stock opened at C$22.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.18. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.37 and a twelve month high of C$28.48.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.12. Sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.