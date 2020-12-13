Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.85

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.85 and last traded at $65.69, with a volume of 63142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,992 shares of company stock worth $8,241,433 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

