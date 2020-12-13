Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

PCH opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 184.20 and a beta of 1.35. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.60 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth about $13,176,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 13.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.