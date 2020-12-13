SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Shares Gap Down to $17.66

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.66, but opened at $13.80. SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 200,740 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and is in various development phases as a potential treatment for ovarian cancer.

