Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) Shares Gap Up to $0.37

Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.41. Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 773,154 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of C$79.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67.

Get Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) alerts:

Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) (CVE:SVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sernova Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) Company Profile (CVE:SVA)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of diabetes, hemophilia, hypothyroid disease, and other severe chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova Corp. (SVA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.