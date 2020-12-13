Shires Income (SHRS.L) (LON:SHRS) Shares Gap Down to $241.50

Shires Income (SHRS.L) (LON:SHRS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $241.50, but opened at $231.00. Shires Income (SHRS.L) shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 24,736 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £72.00 million and a PE ratio of 20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 219.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 221.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Shires Income (SHRS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Shires Income (SHRS.L) Company Profile (LON:SHRS)

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

