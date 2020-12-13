Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $9.66 Per Share

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will post earnings of $9.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Signature Bank stock opened at $128.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 36.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth about $301,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 42.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 5.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

