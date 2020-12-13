Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €34.07 ($40.08).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Signify has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

About Signify

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

