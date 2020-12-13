Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167,491 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,969,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Silgan by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,823,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,815,000 after buying an additional 77,855 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Silgan by 76.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,250,000 after buying an additional 512,010 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Silgan by 138.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,133,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,699,000 after acquiring an additional 656,922 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 615,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Silgan from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of SLGN opened at $35.47 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

