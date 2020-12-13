Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Shares Gap Down to $93.70

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $93.70, but opened at $91.00. Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at $94.90, with a volume of 4,259,133 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £990.99 million and a P/E ratio of 7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.21%.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Alistair Marks sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £360,000 ($470,342.30). Also, insider Andrew Coombs sold 719,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £539,374.50 ($704,696.24).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.