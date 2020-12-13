Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,215,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. 140166 cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

