Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 1.54. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Porrini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $497,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,373.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $718,950.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,228.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 843,608 shares of company stock valued at $44,385,694. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Smartsheet by 20.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

