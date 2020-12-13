Smith Barney Citigroup Begins Coverage on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

MAT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,595.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 153.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after buying an additional 1,787,228 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,550,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 2.4% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,462,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mattel by 96.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,656,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,716 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

