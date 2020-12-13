Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $90.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a sector perform rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.36.

Chevron stock opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

