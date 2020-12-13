Smith Barney Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Smith Barney Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aker BP ASA has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DETNF stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $33.50.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

