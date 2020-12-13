Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $335.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.55.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $353.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.06. Snowflake has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $25,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

