Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Societe Generale in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

STM opened at $34.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.84.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,781 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 38.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

