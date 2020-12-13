Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the airline’s stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LUV. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,185 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 849,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 34,961 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 30.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.