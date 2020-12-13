Steve Foots Acquires 2 Shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) insider Steve Foots bought 2 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,366 ($83.17) per share, with a total value of £127.32 ($166.34).

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 10th, Steve Foots bought 3 shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,152 ($80.38) per share, with a total value of £184.56 ($241.13).

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 6,384 ($83.41) on Friday. Croda International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,176.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,848.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15.

About Croda International Plc (CRDA.L)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

