Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) to “Buy”

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a C$0.65 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.55. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$0.35 price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.63.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$84.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35. Crew Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,367,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$492,234.84. Insiders purchased a total of 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,313 over the last ninety days.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

