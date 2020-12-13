Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 15,234 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,732% compared to the typical daily volume of 538 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 481,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 249,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,524,000 after buying an additional 248,921 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,014,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,413,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,005,000.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.