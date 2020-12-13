Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) (LON:SEC) Shares Gap Down to $226.00

Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) (LON:SEC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $226.00, but opened at $219.00. Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) shares last traded at $231.00, with a volume of 42,193 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £143.05 million and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 204.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 192.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

In other news, insider Josephine Dixon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,300 ($26,522.08).

Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) Company Profile (LON:SEC)

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

