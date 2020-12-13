Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Has $366,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,738 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.2% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $213.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.51. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

