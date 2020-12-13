Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) vs. Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Critical Survey

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) and Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sunoco and Calumet Specialty Products Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco 1 1 6 0 2.63 Calumet Specialty Products Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sunoco currently has a consensus price target of $29.14, indicating a potential downside of 4.82%. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 73.68%. Given Sunoco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sunoco is more favorable than Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Sunoco has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunoco and Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco 1.29% 15.93% 2.03% Calumet Specialty Products Partners -4.24% -314.00% -4.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Sunoco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunoco and Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco $16.60 billion 0.18 $313.00 million $2.27 13.49 Calumet Specialty Products Partners $3.45 billion 0.09 -$43.60 million ($0.55) -6.91

Sunoco has higher revenue and earnings than Calumet Specialty Products Partners. Calumet Specialty Products Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sunoco beats Calumet Specialty Products Partners on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods. The company's Fuel Products segment provides fuel and fuel-related products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and heavy fuel oils, as well as resells purchased crude oil to third party customers. Calumet GP, LLC serves as the general partner for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

