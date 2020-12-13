SVB Leerink Increases Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target to $14.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 109.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $602.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $8.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, Director David M. Mott purchased 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 6,087 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $37,191.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,942 shares of company stock worth $940,159. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 54.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $3,347,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 460.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 559,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,961,000 after purchasing an additional 451,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $3,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

