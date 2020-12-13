Synovus Financial Corp. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

SNV stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $40.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 631.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

