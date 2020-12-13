Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 798.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 96,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $491.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on SNV. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.59.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

