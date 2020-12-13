Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Purchases 569 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,927 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 3,768 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Microsoft by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,609 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Tarsadia Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 180,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,864,000 after purchasing an additional 106,420 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,559,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $328,114,000 after purchasing an additional 214,141 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $213.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

