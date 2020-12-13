Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) (LON:TAN) Shares Gap Up to $2.60

Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) (LON:TAN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.98. Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 30,000 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of £4.86 million and a PE ratio of -9.95.

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

