Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Taubman Centers by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Taubman Centers by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 300,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 40.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Taubman Centers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.89.

NYSE:TCO opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of -0.07. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $130.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.