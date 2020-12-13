TD Securities Boosts Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$66.00

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.20.

DOL opened at C$53.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.26. Dollarama Inc. has a 52 week low of C$34.70 and a 52 week high of C$55.45. The stock has a market cap of C$16.65 billion and a PE ratio of 29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a positive change from Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

In other Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total value of C$240,339.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,436 shares in the company, valued at C$5,122,922.83.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

