TD Securities Increases Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$24.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TCL.A stock opened at C$22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$9.50 and a 52-week high of C$22.93.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

