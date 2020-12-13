TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,268,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,813 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of TEGNA worth $26,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth $118,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 32.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in TEGNA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 836,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TEGNA by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TEGNA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,077,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

TGNA stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

