Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.30 by Jefferies Financial Group

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €2.30 ($2.71) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

O2D has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €2.91 ($3.43).

ETR:O2D opened at €2.26 ($2.66) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.42. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a one year low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a one year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

