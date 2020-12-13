Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Smith Barney Citigroup

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEZNY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $22.03 on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

