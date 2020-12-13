The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000.

Shares of AZEK opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.96. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $42.16.

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $99,417.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,851 in the last quarter.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

