The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

The Character Group plc (CCT.L) (LON:CCT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $380.00, but opened at $395.50. The Character Group plc (CCT.L) shares last traded at $384.33, with a volume of 169,434 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from The Character Group plc (CCT.L)’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Character Group plc (CCT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 360.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 330.66. The company has a market capitalization of £85.84 million and a P/E ratio of 27.31.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts based on popular television, film, and digital characters in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, ChillFactor, Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Doctor Who, Easy, Fireman Sam, Orbeez, Postman Pat, Teletubbies, Zombie Blast, Spare Parts, Peppa Pig, Little Live, Stretch Armstrong, Mash'ems, Games, Laser X, and Oonies brands.

