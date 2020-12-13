The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 659,862 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after buying an additional 337,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

CHEF stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $883.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $254.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

