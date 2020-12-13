The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €26.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STM. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.75 ($43.24) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €32.05 ($37.71).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) stock opened at €29.10 ($34.24) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.30. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

