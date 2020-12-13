The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) to Neutral

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sberbank CIB cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Qiwi has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $684.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.07. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.64.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qiwi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Qiwi by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 76,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qiwi by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 41,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Qiwi by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 705,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiwi by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

