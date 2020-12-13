The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Down 5% Following Insider Selling

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) fell 5% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $38.11 and last traded at $38.69. 500,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 411,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

Specifically, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 106,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $3,827,330.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,026.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,626 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,186 over the last ninety days. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOVE. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $562.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,669,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 35,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.