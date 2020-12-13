The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.34

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 44402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MIK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

Get The Michaels Companies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of The Michaels Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in The Michaels Companies by 7,370.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Michaels Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.