The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports.

SMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $190.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $196.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.37.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,863,000 after purchasing an additional 194,885 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,868,000 after buying an additional 347,094 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,275,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after buying an additional 248,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,546,000 after buying an additional 50,559 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

