Thor Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thor Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

THO opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average of $99.45. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 2.43. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $121.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.