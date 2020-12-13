Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 2,668 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

DNP stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

